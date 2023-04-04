ADVERTISEMENT

ISB gets blockchain impact lab

April 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The facility aims to emerge as a leading global think-tank on Web 3.0 ecosystem.

A blockchain impact lab to support and nurture innovations in the blockchain space has been launched at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here by DLabs Incubator Association, which is a part of I-Venture @ ISB, in collaboration with S&P Global.

“Its purpose is to impart knowledge and create use cases that apply blockchain for enhancing societal impact,” faculty director, I-Venture @ ISB, Bhagwan Chowdhry said.

The lab is equipped with an Ethereum virtual machine, Hyperledger Fabric and multi-chain environments. It currently has four nodes, sufficient for any kind of use case testing. Students can log into the machine from anywhere, allowing the technology to be used in a wide range of setups, ISB said in a release on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility will function both as a physical and virtual setup. The classroom environment will allow stakeholders to attend blockchain training sessions and use case demonstrations, whereas start-ups incubated at ISB can use the facility for developing proofs-of-concept. The remote setup will allow larger groups of stakeholders from outside the ISB ecosystems to benefit from being trained through the lab.

ISB said the lab aims to emerge as a leading global think-tank on the Web 3.0 ecosystem and facilitate collaborations between corporates, governments, and researchers for the wider applicability of blockchain in reaching sustainable development goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US