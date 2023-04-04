ISB gets blockchain impact lab

April 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A blockchain impact lab to support and nurture innovations in the blockchain space has been launched at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here by DLabs Incubator Association, which is a part of I-Venture @ ISB, in collaboration with S&P Global.

“Its purpose is to impart knowledge and create use cases that apply blockchain for enhancing societal impact,” faculty director, I-Venture @ ISB, Bhagwan Chowdhry said.

The lab is equipped with an Ethereum virtual machine, Hyperledger Fabric and multi-chain environments. It currently has four nodes, sufficient for any kind of use case testing. Students can log into the machine from anywhere, allowing the technology to be used in a wide range of setups, ISB said in a release on Tuesday.

The facility will function both as a physical and virtual setup. The classroom environment will allow stakeholders to attend blockchain training sessions and use case demonstrations, whereas start-ups incubated at ISB can use the facility for developing proofs-of-concept. The remote setup will allow larger groups of stakeholders from outside the ISB ecosystems to benefit from being trained through the lab.

ISB said the lab aims to emerge as a leading global think-tank on the Web 3.0 ecosystem and facilitate collaborations between corporates, governments, and researchers for the wider applicability of blockchain in reaching sustainable development goals.