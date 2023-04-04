HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISB gets blockchain impact lab

April 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The facility aims to emerge as a leading global think-tank on Web 3.0 ecosystem.

The facility aims to emerge as a leading global think-tank on Web 3.0 ecosystem.

A blockchain impact lab to support and nurture innovations in the blockchain space has been launched at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here by DLabs Incubator Association, which is a part of I-Venture @ ISB, in collaboration with S&P Global.

“Its purpose is to impart knowledge and create use cases that apply blockchain for enhancing societal impact,” faculty director, I-Venture @ ISB, Bhagwan Chowdhry said.

The lab is equipped with an Ethereum virtual machine, Hyperledger Fabric and multi-chain environments. It currently has four nodes, sufficient for any kind of use case testing. Students can log into the machine from anywhere, allowing the technology to be used in a wide range of setups, ISB said in a release on Tuesday.

The facility will function both as a physical and virtual setup. The classroom environment will allow stakeholders to attend blockchain training sessions and use case demonstrations, whereas start-ups incubated at ISB can use the facility for developing proofs-of-concept. The remote setup will allow larger groups of stakeholders from outside the ISB ecosystems to benefit from being trained through the lab.

ISB said the lab aims to emerge as a leading global think-tank on the Web 3.0 ecosystem and facilitate collaborations between corporates, governments, and researchers for the wider applicability of blockchain in reaching sustainable development goals.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.