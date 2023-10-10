HamberMenu
ISB gets AMBA re-accreditation

October 10, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday said it has officially received re-accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), one of the world’s leading authorities in post-graduate business education.

It is one of the few B-schools globally to retain the ‘triple crown’ of accreditations -- from AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The re-accreditation provides current students and alumni an opportunity to join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries for networking, thought leadership, career development, and a variety of other benefits, the B-school said.

“ISB continues to be recognised by AMBA as an institution of pre-eminence globally. This re-accreditation is a testament to ISB’s relentless pursuit of excellence, world-class pedagogy, rigorous research and outstanding faculty...” said Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean – academic programmes.

AMBA in its note mentioned “members of the accreditation panel, representing senior management from globally accredited business schools, commended the business school’s premises as being best-in-class on an international scale and providing a truly impressive learning environment,” ISB said.

