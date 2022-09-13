ISB, ESMT Berlin ink student exchange pact

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 13, 2022 20:38 IST

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and ESMT European School of Management and Technology GmbH (ESMT Berlin) have signed a student exchange agreement.

It is part of their efforts to expand scholarly ties, facilitate academic cooperation and promote mutual understanding, ISB said on Tuesday, in a release on the agreement that was signed at the ISB@20 event in Berlin recently, by Dean Madan Pillutla and Roland Siegers, Director, Early Careers Programs of ESMT.

Ambassador of India to Germany Parvathaneni Harish and Tobias Pierlings, Director, External Economic Policy South and Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Oceania, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, were present.

The agreement provides a general framework for exchange of students between the ‘Home’ institution and ‘Host’ institution. Such students will be expected to undertake a full load of courses at the host institution and will receive credit at their home institution for a full course load, contingent upon satisfactory performance in all courses, ISB said.

