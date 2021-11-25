ISB DLabs invites applications from start-ups

Technology business incubator DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB) is inviting applications from early stage start-ups for its pre-incubation programme ‘Isproute’.

Offered free of cost, the programme will engage top-class mentors and industry experts to guide and support participants. The first cohort is opening 25 seats for the early idea stage and aspiring entrepreneurs, the ISB said in a release on Thursday.

Applications can be submitted till December 31 and the cohort is scheduled to commence in February 2022. Students, working professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, individuals with early-stage ideas (with or without a prototype); sector agnostic – tech and non-tech and high impact ideas can apply. The programme consists of master class sessions with industry experts and ISB faculty; grants and fundraising support; knowledge and mentoring support; networking opportunities through events and other relevant forums; and value-added services to help build and scale products and services.

“Isproute is designed to offer interactive capacity building modules with expert mentorship and hand holding support while aspiring entrepreneurs run structured experiments to validate their ideas and refine business strategies,” DLabs CEO Saumya Kumar said.