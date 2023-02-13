ADVERTISEMENT

ISB course ranked India’s best in FT Global MBA Ranking 2023

February 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Post Graduate Program (PGP) offered by the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in the country in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2023.

Recording consistent performance over the years, ISB is the only Indian B-School in the top 50 institutions worldwide. It stands at 39th position globally and sixth in Asia. ISB also ranked first in India and 61st globally for research. The ranking also demonstrates the quality of research output generated by its faculty every year.

Commenting on the ranking, deputy dean-Academic Programmes Ramabhadran Thirumalai said, “ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-School in India in the FT Global MBA ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after graduating from the school.”

Alumni from the PGP class of 2019 were surveyed on a multitude of criteria for this year’s ranking. The ranking saw ISB perform well on aspects such as No.2 in salary percentage increase, 12th in alumni network, 28th in career progress and 29th in career services.

