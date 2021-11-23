ISB, Civil Aviation Ministry join hands for study on RCS

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation have signed an MoU for undertaking research to analyse the effect of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) on commercial air travel in the country.

The memorandum of understanding will be an extension of the socio-economic impact study of the UDAN scheme conducted by ISB on pro-bono basis in 2020. As part of the agreement, ISB will be conducting an in-depth analysis of RCS and prepare a case study that can be used in academic institutions and administrative training institutions for students of public policy. The objective is to reflect on the background and structure of the RCS, analyse the effect of the scheme on commercial air travel infrastructure, and see, from a data-driven perspective, whether the scheme is fulfilling its stated objectives, ISB said in a release on Tuesday.

Joint Secretary to the Ministry Usha Padhee and Deputy Dean of ISB Milind Sohoni exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at the UDAN Utsav held in Jharsuguda, Odisha. A copy of the report prepared by ISB on the socio-economic impact of the RCS-UDAN scheme was presented to Minister, the B-school said.

Mr. Sohoni said, “UDAN is a rare experiment worldwide and ISB is studying this to bring it into our classrooms for students to learn.”