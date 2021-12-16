ISB, Capacity Building Commission to collaborate

HYDERABAD

16 December 2021 19:59 IST

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has entered into a knowledge partnership agreement with Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

ISB will work with the CBC as a training and content partner. It would also create learning resources and teaching material, including commissioned research and a bank of case studies generated from the Indian public sector. Dean Madan Pillutla and CBC secretary Hemang Jani signed the agreement, ISB said in release on Thursday.

The CBC has been established by the Central government to help realise the vision to enhance the execution capacity of the Indian State by radically improving the government’s human resource management practices and augmenting the capacity of India’s 25 million civil servants.

“It is a privilege to be able to contribute to Mission Karmayogi and bring our faculty’s research-led insights to augment CBC’s ambitious plans,” Mr. Pillutla said.

Member-HR of CBC R. Balasubramaniam said, “The CBC strives to inculcate a culture of learning and building competencies to make the civil service a catalyst for growth. We are confident the partnership with ISB will usher in new insights to achieve the grand vision of Mission Karmayogi.”