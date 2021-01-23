ISB bags top rank for MBA programme

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked number one in India and globally 44th in The Economist Full-time MBA Ranking 2021.
For the ranking, alumni from Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2019 and students from the PGP class of 2020 were surveyed, a press release issued by ISB on Friday informed.
First time
ISB participated in The Economist ranking for the first time.
The Economist ranked the programmes as per four broad categories — new career opportunities, personal development and educational experience, salary, and potential to network, with subsets in each category, the release said.
Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the ranking is testimony that ISB is at the forefront in offering the finest management education.
