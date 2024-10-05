GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISACA organises blood donation camps

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad chapter of Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) took part in the sixth annual Worldwide Day of Volunteerism on Saturday by organising a blood donation camp in Ameerpet and Secunderabad. The camp was held in collaboration with District Hospital King Koti under the leadership of medical officer Shruti. Medical professionals conducted comprehensive health screenings to ensure donor safety. Donors were informed about the donation process, its benefits, and the positive impact their contributions would have on patients in need, informed a press release.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:59 pm IST

