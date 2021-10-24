‘Is meeting Eatala in presence of thousands of people a secret?’

Revanth Reddy addresses roadshow in Veenavanka

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has made light of Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s comments on the ‘secret’ meeting between him and BJP leader Eatala Rajender, and said it was in the presence of thousands of people at an engagement ceremony.

Mr. Reddy, who held roadshows in Huzurabad in support of party candidate Balmuri Venkat, said Eatala had also met leaders of all the parties in the engagement ceremony of Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy’s son.

“It was an open meeting in the presence of thousands of people and I do not understand what’s the secrecy in KTR claim.”

Speaking at the roadshow in Veenavanka, he asked Mr. Rao to explain who has arranged the helicopter for Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to meet Mr. Eatala Rajender. Was it not the contractor close to the TRS leadership?, he asked.

The Congress chief said Huzurabad elections are being held to satisfy the ego of Eatala and Mr. Rao and that people have not asked for it. “They both ate in the same plate and slept on the same cot, and due to some financial differences, they fell out,” he said, and asked if Mr. Rajender ever fought with Mr. Rao on unemployment issues or farmers grievances.

He said both the TRS and BJP are equally responsible and are benefiting from the huge fuel prices but are blaming each other to mislead people. Both BJP and TRS are sailing together and the relations between Prime Minister Modi and KCR were well-known to all, he said.

Rejecting the comments that Congress had delayed announcement of the candidate, he said they took sometime to finalise a good candidate after one of the existing leaders deceived the party and left.

“Venkat has arrived late but he is strong enough to give his best push,” he said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister is giving ₹2,000 pension while denying ₹50,000 job to youngsters in the same family.

“You are not beggars to take ₹ 2,000 when you deserve ₹50,000,” he told women and asked them to raise this question when the TRS leaders seek votes.