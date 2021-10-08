IRTS officer takes charge as CAO, Systems, SCR

An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of 1988 batch, K. Raveen Kumar Reddy has assumed charge as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Systems, SCR on Thursday.

He is responsible to create 100% Disaster Recovery (DR) tier III centre for all passenger, freight, rolling stock, coaching, track maintenance, HR systems, MIS and ERP systems on Indian Railways network with full redundancy and latest technology in co-ordination with the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) and other agencies.

Earlier, he worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur Division, South Eastern Railway. Within SCR, he had worked as the Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services) and Chief Freight Transportation Manager. Mr. Reddy has also held several key posts on deputation for both Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States and completed three decades of service, a press release said.