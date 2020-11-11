Irrum Manzil metro skywalk to mall opened

HYDERABAD

11 November 2020 23:58 IST

L&T Metro Rail-Hyderabad CEO and managing director K.V.B. Reddy inaugurated the skywalk at Irrum Manzil metro station connecting L&T Next Galleria mall in the area on Wednesday.

“This is a good way to avoid traffic and pollution, and also to hop and shop. This is in addition to skywalks at Punjagutta metro station connecting L&T Next Galleria-Punjagutta, and Hitec City metro station connecting L&T Next Galleria-Hitec City malls,” he said in a press release.

“Efficient, reliable and comfortable public transportation system with emphasis on a transit-oriented development contributed significantly towards improving the liveability index of Hyderabad. The skywalk at Irrum Manzil metro is an example of this, “ he added.

