Irrigation will be available for two crops: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that all tanks in Dubbak constituency would be filled during rainy season.

Addressing farmers after inaugurating canal works at Hasanmeerapur village in Dubbak mandal along with MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Kaleshwaram water would reach tanks before the rainy season and farmers can have irrigation for two crops.

“After travelling for about 170 km, the Godavari water will reach here shortly. Farmers and elected representatives should cooperate with the government in getting the water to the tailend fields. Every rupee that needs to be paid to the farmer would be released by the government without fail. Works of Peddagundavelli main canal and Hasanmeerapur, Chintamadaka, Ankampet and Narayanaraopet canals are commencing today and these will fill Nallacheruvu, Ramasamudram, Dharmajipet Peddacheruvu and Chittapur peddacheruvu,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that these tanks will be useful in providing irrigation for about 13,000 acres.

Later in the day, participating in various programmes, the Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of Sardena check dam at an estimated cost of ₹ 12.5 crore.

He said that three village in Papannpet mandal and two villages in Haveli Ghanapur mandal would get irrigation for about 2,000 acres.

He said that as many as 15 check dams are being constructed by the State government.