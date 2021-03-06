‘Irrigation projects have become ATMs for govt.’

Minister of State, Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was diverting Centre-allotted funds.
He said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre had provided the rightful share to Telangana, built national highways and commenced the fertilizers factory in Ramagundam for farmers, and had also been supportive of Rythu Bandhu, the Regional Ring Road and Defence production in the State.
“The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is depleting the public exchequer. Irrigation projects have become its ATM, they continue to draw amounts by raising the estimate values. They do not have the right to criticise the Centre or Modi,” he said.
Addressing graduates and party cadre, at the BJP’s meet to strengthen its Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC candidate Gujjula Premendar Reddy in Nalgonda, he said people started opposing ‘TRS family rule’ since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
He alleged that TRS leaders had pocketed ₹900 crore in the name of relief distribution in Hyderabad and reasoned that the stalling of second phase MMTS and the Railway Project was because of failures and non-compliance on the State part.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader demanded that the State government come out with reports on Centre-released amounts to panchayats and municipalities, funds for medical and health infrastructure and the various irrigation projects in the past seven years. He urged the graduate voters to elect Mr. Premendar Reddy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath