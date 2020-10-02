Irrigation dept. to give final touches to structure of work units

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 23:07 IST

Meetings to be conducted from October 5 to 12

As reorganisation of the Irrigation department at administrative posts level, including change of its nomenclature, is under the active consideration of the State government, the department has decided to give final touches to the structure of the organisation at different levels – circle, unit, division and sub-division.

To re-jig the organisational structure at circle/unit level and below, the authorities have planned meetings with Engineers-in-Chief, Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers from October 5 to 12 to finalise the proposals of attachment and detachment of some units, circles, divisions and sub-divisions with others within the purview of Chief Engineers. Non-technical personal assistants/superintendents of irrigation offices have also been told to attend the meetings.

“The Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers have been told to attend the meetings with details of sanctioned strength and working strength in their units along with the existing division-wise workload and the proposed division and sub-division wise workload based on the roadmap given by the government,” a senior official of the department told The Hindu explaining the exercise.

Advertising

Advertising

The meetings lined up from October 5 to 12 would also finalise the proposals on utilisation of existing divisions/sub-divisions available within their purview including minor irrigation division/sub-division in the reorganised structure. Seniority list of employees, missing data in the human resource management system, list of agreements of works completed and ongoing, both EPC and non-EPC and work agreements on ongoing/completed works to be shared by two or more Chief Engineers would also be finalised during the meetings.

Further, the list of court cases on service matter and works, list of vigilance cases, disciplinary cases, list of pensioners at division, circle, unit offices level and list of pending compassionate and medical invalidation appointments have also been sought from the administrative engineers.

The requirement of lushkars for management of water release at distributory canals level would also be discussed for sending final proposal on the requirement since there were only about 1,300 of them working against the requirement of over 6,500, the officials said.

The proposals finalised at the meetings would be sent to the government for final clearance as part of completing the exercise of reorganisation of the department.