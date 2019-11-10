‘Irresponsible conduct of unions’ to blame for ‘RTC mess’, CS tells HC

Four days after Telangana High Court appealed to State government to ‘reconsider its stand on the TSRTC strike, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi responded, saying “irresponsible conduct of employee unions” was among other factors that resulted in the present “mess”. In a counter-affidavit filed in the HC, which would hear a batch of PIL and writ petitions on the TSRTC strike on Monday, the CS requested the court to refer the matter to the designated authority under the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act-1947. Describing the issues and demands raised by the unions as “predominantly an industrial dispute”, the CS stated that unions were adamant in approach and sources said they were still sticking to the demand of merging the corporation with the government. Despite knowing that the entire country was on alert following the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya on Saturday and the HC assuring to hear the matter on Monday, what was the hurry for the Joint Action Committee to carry out Chalo Tank Bund, the CS said in the affidavit. Their agitation on Saturday played with security of people and strained the police, the affidavit said.

Noting that TSRTC’s present financial mess required addressing immediate and medium to long-term liabilities, the CS said the TSRTC owed ₹1,521.25 crore to employees alone on November 8, 2019. In addition to this, the corporation had sustained losses of ₹5,269.25 crore as on August 31, 2019. In the backdrop of these losses, how were they going to clear their outstanding loans of ₹1,786.81 crore to banks and other organisations, the CS said. Referring to the HC’s appeal to the government to release ₹47 crore to concede four demands of the striking employees, the CS replied that “mere payment of ₹47 crore is not going to address the larger issues of the huge outstanding dues including statutory liabilities and cumulative losses”. The government had financially rescued the corporation, the CS stated. “The present budgetary constraints do not permit the release of this magnitude of assistance,” he said in the counter-affidavit.