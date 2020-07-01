Irregularities in State hockey association alleged

Secretaries of District Hockey Associations of Telangana Hockey submitted a memorandum to Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, alleging ‘irregularities’ in the functioning of the State unit.
The members included former players and officials from the districts, including Raghunandan Reddy, Aqeeluddin, Mosbin Ibrahim and Mohan Kumar.
“The sport as such has been a victim of the whimsical functioning of the State body and is essentially being run by some business people with no connection to the sport,” they submitted.
“The State body has not been conducting the local leagues for the last 10 years and its limited activities were mostly confined to the State capital,” they said.
Responding to the plea, the Minister assured them that necessary steps would be taken and informed the delegation that the new Sports Policy of the State government, to be formulated under the supervision of a Cabinet Sub-committee would be out soon.
“We will hold discussions with all athletes, officials and members of the sports fraternity to ensure that the policy is the best in the country,” the Minister said.
