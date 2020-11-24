IRISET trains 4,895 despite pandemic restrictions

63rd Annual Day celebrations of the Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications in Secunderabad

Online classes started in April, says institute DG

Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) has trained 4,895 railway staff this year which is + 6.5% above the previous year, including 237 Group ‘B’ officers, despite the lockdown and pandemic restrictions. Signal and communication engineering probationers from IRSSE were also imparted specialized management training from IIM, Indore through online classes, said Director General of IRISET S.K. Goel on Tuesday.

Participating in the 63rd Annual Day celebrations in the virtual presence of Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Pradeep Kumar, DG-HR Anand S. Khati, SCR GM Gajanan Mallya and others, he said the institute was closed down for physical classes from March due to COVID-19 but it took the giant step in introducing online classes for mandatory courses and equipment courses on modern technology from April itself.

“The course content was redesigned to consist of online component for theory and offline component through on-campus practical hands on skills. IRISET re-dedicates itself to its mission objective of continuously improving to bridge the skill gap to make Indian Railways Atma-Nirbhar in S&T systems when IR is at door-step of a major technological leap,” he said.

