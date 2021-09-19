IRISET completes 1 lakh trainee days in record time

Becomes first centralised training institute to achieve the feat

Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering & Telecommunicaions (IRISET) has reached the milestone of one lakh trainee days this month itself with over three months left for completion of the training period. With this, it has become the first centralised training institute to achieve the feat.

Director General S.K. Goel said ground work for the record-breaking feat was laid last year when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and it became difficult to organise physical classes. “We reinvented ourselves by starting online classes, bringing synergy between the zonal railways, training schools and policy makers. A hybrid learning methodology was evolved consisting of online component for basic topics training and on-campus component for design aspects, practical demonstration skills and deeper analysis of the technical subjects for both technicians and senior officers,” he said.

Apart from issuing provisional refresher certificates to supervisors in service after the completion of online courses, lab demonstration videos were developed and special doubt clearance sessions were organized for 2,354 supervisors. About 1,403 apprentice junior engineers/senior section engineers who were newly recruited were trained, equipping zonal railways with audio-video lessons, he said.

Promoted officers were allowed to complete their mandatory training through online classes in the forenoon sessions leaving them free for their official work during the afternoon. Mr. Goel credits his faculty for acquiring new skills to impart quality training through online platform. Apart from strengthening internet facility and making available digital gadgets, several e-initiatives were introduced.

Mr. Goel said physical sessions were started in December last year with COVID safety protocols like contactless thermal scanning at all entry locations, staggered timings, sensor-based sanitisers, RT-PCR testing of trainees and employees, and ensuring vaccinations.