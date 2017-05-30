Hyderabad

Iris school tops in ICSE exams

The Iris World School here has achieved cent per cent results in the ICSE Class XII examination results which were announced on Monday. School student V. Pranavee secured 91.4% marks and Srinidhi secured 88.4% marks in the examination.

Dec 27, 2019

