IRCTC packages for rail, air and road travellers

13 January 2021 23:45 IST

Three-month plan to promote domestic tourism

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced tourism packages by rail, road and air to important destinations across the country from Secunderabad and other places under the label “Dekho Apna Desh” for promotion of domestic tourism between January and March.

Bharat Darshan special tourist trains include Dakshin Bharat Yatra starting from Secunderabad on January 22 covering Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari with ticket price of ₹7,140. Ganga Yamuna Yatra starts from Renigunta on January 20 covering Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gaya with ticket price of ₹7,140. Jagannath Dham Yatra starts from Secunderabad from March 5 and covers Puri, Bhubaneswar and Konark with ticket price of ₹5,250.

Ramayan Yatra or Shri Rampath from Renigunta on March 16 covers Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Gaya, Nandigram, Prayagraj, Shringaverpur and Varanasi for a ticket price of ₹11,395. Travel will be on IRCTC’s most economical and affordable tourist train, said deputy manager-Tourism G.S.D.P. Kishore at a press conference.

Domestic air packages include Amazing Andaman from Hyderabad towards Port Blair, Havelock Island, Neil Island, Ross & North Bay Island from February 24 with ticket price of ₹ 31,170. Madhya Pradesh Maha Darshan tour starting from Hyderabad on February 27 covers Omkareshwar and Ujjain priced at ₹18,950. Saurashtra with Statue Of Unity from Hyderabad on March 6 covers Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Somnath and Statue Of Unity with ticket cost fixed at ₹23,300.

Majestic Kerala with Shree Padmanabhaswamy from Visakhapatnam covers Cochin-Munnar-Alleppey-Kovalam-Trivandrum starting from February 25 at a cost of ₹25,870. Other tours aredaily Hyderabad city tour from Monday to Friday with each ticket priced at ₹1,115; and Heritage Hyderabad tour from Monday to Friday for ₹1,170; Mysterious Hyderabad from Monday to Friday for ₹2,965; city tour with Ramoji Film City for ₹3,845; Ramoji Film City for ₹6,450; Hyderabad-Ramoji Film City-Srisailam tour from Monday to Friday for ₹8,970.