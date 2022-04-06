IRCTC announces north India tour

April 06, 2022 20:39 IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation on Wednesday announced the running of a ‘Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train (SCZSD01).

The ‘North India tour with Mata Vishanodeveo Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train’ will cover Agra-Mathura-Mata Vaishnodevi-Amritsar sector. The journey begins on May 25 at 4 p.m. and will go on till June 3 for seven nights and eight days with boarding/deboarding stations being Tirupati/Renigunta via Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All inclusive cost per head is as follows: standard in sleeper class is ₹18,120 and 3AC comfort is ₹22,165. Night stay will be in budget non-AC hotel accommodation on twin/triple sharing basis. The fare includes morning tea/coffee, breakfast/lunch/dinner (vegetarian) and one litre drinking water bottle a day. During transit, non-AC road transport would be provided.

For booking, one can call 040-27702407, 9701360701, 8287932229 or visit www.irtctourism.com, said a press release.