IRCS Nizamabad chief receives Red Cross gold medal

The prestigious National Red Cross Gold Medal annually presented by the President was given away by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Nizamabad unit chief Dr. Neeli Ramchander on Wednesday.

At a programme organised at Raj Bhavan, Dr. Ramchander received the Gold Medal awarded to the Nizamabad unit for the year 2017-18 for best services. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was deferred in New Delhi and held locally.

The Governor, who is the chairperson of the IRCS State Branch, gave away the medal in the presence of Governor’s Secretary Surendra Mohan, IRCS State Secretary K. Madan Mohan and others.