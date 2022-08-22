Irate villagers ‘rough up’ headmaster

Tension prevailed at Siripuram KG village in Wyra mandal on Monday when a group of irate villagers tried to thrash the headmaster of the local Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), accusing him of misbehaving with a few girl students of the school.

A group of angry villagers, including several aggrieved parents, allegedly stopped the vehicle of the headmaster identified as Rama Rao while the latter was on his way to the school on Monday morning.

They took him to task over the allegations of misbehaviour made against him by some girl students of the ZPHS, which he rebutted, sources said.

The angry villagers turned furious over his reply and surrounded his vehicle.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and shifted the headmaster to Wyra in their vehicle even as the angry villagers made an abortive attempt to rough up the headmaster again.

Sources in the School Education department said an inquiry was ordered into the allegations against the headmaster.

Local police, however, said no written complaint was received in this regard.