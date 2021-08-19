Iran ready to help TS translate old Persian books, documents

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021 22:33 IST

Iranian envoy addresses members of FTCCI

Ambassador of Iran Ali Chegeni on Thursday mooted a programme in association with the Telangana government of translating old manuscripts in Persian available in the State.

Stating “millions of [old] documents and books written in Persian” are available in Telangana, he sought to underscore the significance of reviving them and passing the knowledge to future generations. “We are ready to work with Telangana Archives in translating them,” the Ambassador said, adding that he has written a letter in this regard to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr.Chegeni, who was addressing members of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) here, said this listing areas offering potential for collaboration and strengthening ties between Iran and Telangana. Tourism, healthcare, trade and education were among the areas that can contribute to building ties. He stressed the need for direct flights between Hyderabad and Iran as well as businessmen aware of the available opportunities.

Suggesting that Iran and India should consider barter trade, the Ambassador called upon the business community in the two countries to increase their interaction. He said chambers of commerce in both the countries ought to focus on expansion of trade by conducting single country exhibitions and visit of trade delegations. He He hoped that the Preferential Trade Agreement between India and Iran will be signed soon.

Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad Mahdi Shahrokhi, Deputy Secretary to the Union Ministry of External Affairs Sreenivasulu Budigi and FTCCI President K.Bhasker Reddy spoke.