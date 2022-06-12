Iran keen to draw on Telangana expertise in IT, pharma, food sectors

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian sought to underscore the role Telangana can play, given its strengths in Information Technology, pharmaceuticals and agriculture, towards furthering India-Iran economic ties.

“We plan to explore the state of Telangana and use the expertise it has in IT/ITeS, pharma, food and agriculture sectors,” Mr.Abdollahian told members of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), while also highlighting opportunities available in Iran for entrepreneurs from the State.

“Iran will also offer many an opportunities for entrepreneurs from Telangana in the fields of manufacturing, energy and petroleum sectors,” he said, pointing to plans to engage with corporates and entrepreneurs of South India through trade visits.

FTCCI on Saturday, in a release on the meeting, said the Foreign Minister said an economic delegation from Iran will visit in the coming weeks to seek possibilities of investment.

Noting Telangana and Hyderabad have a special place for Iranians, in view of similar culture and traditions, Mr.Abdollahian said during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team the importance of enhancing trade and commerce with India was discussed. The bilateral trade between the two countries has slumped to $2 billion from $ 16 billion.

President-elect of FTCCI Anil Aggarwal said the meeting was organised as a step to explore Iran as a market for Telangana produce and services and showcase the enormous advantage the State offered to investors by way of an emphasis on improving the ease of doing business levels and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State is investor friendly and since its formation in 2014 has attracted investments from 18 countries.