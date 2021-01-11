Iran evinces interest in Telangana sona rice

HYDERABAD

Huge potential to grow bilateral trade: Consul General

Iran and India have the potential to cater to each other’s needs, provided the businessmen have the exposure to the available opportunities, Consul General of Iran Mohammad Hossein Bani Asadi said on Monday.

The business community in the two countries would have to increase interaction to share experiences in the larger interests of the people of two brotherly nations. He said the chambers of commerce in the two countries would have to focus on expansion of trade by holding single country exhibitions and through trade delegations to each other’s country.

Mr.Asadi, who was on his maiden visit to the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), made this statement while offering to start barter trade with Iran to facilitate businessmen as well as to increase the volume of two-way trade.

He said Iran would be keen to buy Telangana Sona rice. Such a move would come a big booster for the superfine variety with low glycemic index that despite its strong market potential remains popular only in the State. A study by the Indian School of Business had recently underscored the need to create awareness of the rice.

A release from the FTCCI, on the visit of Mr.Asadi, said the Consul General hoped preferential trade agreement between India and Iran would be signed soon as it would enhance the trade. On the Chabahar port in Iran, he said that it is being developed to build a transport-and-trade corridor through Afghanistan, giving India an access to global markets. The construction of the port assumes significance as it will allow bypassing the route for accessing markets in Europe and Central Asia and also save on time and cost of doing business.

FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani said the federation is working closely with the Consulate General in Hyderabad to promote bilateral trade by organising interaction meetings with the business delegations on a regular basis.