iQOO Z9x smartphone unveiled in Hyderabad

‘Z9x’, the latest iQOO smartphone offering, was unveiled in Hyderabad recently.

The smartphone is 7.99 mm at its slimmest part and is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, which promises to last two days on a single charge. It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with the latest 4nm process technology.

The smartphone boasts up to 16GB of extended RAM (combining 8GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of extended RAM along with the support for up to 1TB of expandable storage). iQOO Z9x comes in two colours, Tornado Green and Storm Grey and is available on iQOO e-store and Amazon.in.

The introduction of the high-performance, fully loaded smartphone is aimed at cementing growth of the Vivo sub-brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which already figure among the top markets for iQOO, the company said in a release.

The region is a top contributor to iQOO sales and reported a 35% year-over-year (YoY) volume growth. Hyderabad is the number one city in India for iQOO sales, boasting a 28% YoY growth, it said.

“With our diverse portfolio, including flagship iQOO 12, Neo 9 Pro, Z9 and now Z9x, we offer premium smartphone experiences across various price points, attracting significant consumer interest and driving future growth,” iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said. iQOO Z9x will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.