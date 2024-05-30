GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

iQOO Z9x smartphone unveiled in Hyderabad

Published - May 30, 2024 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya and senior product manager Shankar Singh Chauhan at the launch of smartphone ‘Z9x’.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya and senior product manager Shankar Singh Chauhan at the launch of smartphone ‘Z9x’.

‘Z9x’, the latest iQOO smartphone offering, was unveiled in Hyderabad recently.

The smartphone is 7.99 mm at its slimmest part and is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, which promises to last two days on a single charge. It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with the latest 4nm process technology.

The smartphone boasts up to 16GB of extended RAM (combining 8GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of extended RAM along with the support for up to 1TB of expandable storage). iQOO Z9x comes in two colours, Tornado Green and Storm Grey and is available on iQOO e-store and Amazon.in.

The introduction of the high-performance, fully loaded smartphone is aimed at cementing growth of the Vivo sub-brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which already figure among the top markets for iQOO, the company said in a release.

The region is a top contributor to iQOO sales and reported a 35% year-over-year (YoY) volume growth. Hyderabad is the number one city in India for iQOO sales, boasting a 28% YoY growth, it said.

“With our diverse portfolio, including flagship iQOO 12, Neo 9 Pro, Z9 and now Z9x, we offer premium smartphone experiences across various price points, attracting significant consumer interest and driving future growth,” iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said. iQOO Z9x will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.