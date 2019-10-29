IPS probationer booked for ‘harassing’ wife

An Indian Police Service (IPS) probationer was booked for allegedly harassing his wife.

The victim, Bridula Bhavana, a government employee, approached the Jawahar Nagar police complaining that she married IPS probationer K.V. Maheswar Reddy in September 2018, and since then, she was being harassed and that there was a threat to her life.

According to the police, Mr. Reddy is undergoing training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Around three months ago, they began to face marital problems and were counselled twice. However, differences arose again, after which the victim lodged a complaint.

The Jawahar Nagar police have booked a case against Mr. Reddy under Sections 498 A, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.