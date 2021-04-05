IPS officers transferred

The State government, on Sunday, effected a minor reshuffle of IPS officers. Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Tarun Joshi has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Warangal, relieving IG (CID) P. Promod Kumar from full additional charge. Superintendent of Police, Adilabad, Vishnu S. Warrier, who was also holding full additional charge of Nirmal district, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Khammam. He would be replacing Tafseer Iqbal, who was not given any posting as of now. The government is yet to appoint new officers in place of Mr. Joshi and Mr. Warrier.