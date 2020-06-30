IPS officer T. Prabhakar Rao attains superannuation

Having served Telangana police department for over 29 years, IPS officer T. Prabhakar Rao is attaining superannuation on Tuesday.
Presently IGP of Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), Mr. Rao joined the police department as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1991. Ten years later, he was conferred with IPS.
Known as ‘straight forward’ officer, Mr. Rao won not just police medals but also public accolades for his handling of sensational cases.
One such sensational case was that of busting Ammadaya (Veerabhoga Vasantha Rayudu) in 1998. The accused allegedly tricked several VIPs to part with huge amount of money in Vanasthalipuram.
But he personally regards his stint with the SIB, where he served for considerably long periods, as his major contribution to the department.
Taking cue from former officers who served the SIB, Mr. Rao began initiatives which helped in busting many Left-wing extremist networks.
While the Left-wing was nearly wiped out with the department’s strategy, Mr. Rao’s efforts ensured it did not rise again, and attempts to resurrect it were successfully scuttled.
The IPS officer was instrumental in getting neutralised two terror operatives while working as Nalgonda SP.
Mr. Rao was awarded Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2012, Police Medal for Gallantry in 2016 and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2019.
