IPS Association condemns Uttam’s remarks

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association of Telangana on Sunday condemned “usage of derogatory words and unparliamentary language by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy” against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

At a meeting held here, the association passed a resolution condemning the remarks made by Mr. Reddy against the Police Department in general and Mr. Anjani Kumar in specific while addressing a gathering at Gandhi Bhavan the previous day. The association said Mr. Reddy’s outburst against the senior officer was apparently propelled by rejection of permission to Congress party to hold a rally

The association, in a statement, said the senior IPS officer in his capacity as Hyderabad Police Commissioner took bona fide action as part of discharging his duties. Recalling that Telangana High Court had earlier dismissed similar applications for permissions to hold rallies, the association said the Commissioner took a decision after taking into consideration all factors.