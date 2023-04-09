HamberMenu
IPL fans left waiting in pavilion of patience as chaos marks Uppal stadium entry

Despite reaching early, spectators struggle due to inordinate delay and alleged police highhandedness while making their way to the stands for the Hyderabad vs Punjab game 

April 09, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

V.S. Aravind
Cheer girls seem to lighten the mood after exasperated spectators enter the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Cheer girls seem to lighten the mood after exasperated spectators enter the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Cricket fans bore the brunt of the harsh sun, and the highhandedness of local police as the 14th IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings witnessed long serpentine queues with agitated spectators making their way into the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday.

Chaos reigned as the spectators lined up as early as 3 p.m. for a 7.30 p.m. match, standing still in the designated barricades en route to the entry gates. Despite reaching early with valid tickets, fans were forced to stand in the queue for nearly two hours before making their way through the checkpoints, being frisked on the way.

“We have faced this before and that is the reason I, along with my friends, came at around 2.30 p.m. The authorities and the police are not at all helpful. We have valid tickets but still, we are not allowed inside. We are here to support our home team and that’s the only reason we are bearing all this,” C. Krishna Prasad, a resident of Malkajgiri told The Hindu.

“The security personnel themselves don’t know what exactly the rules are. Everyone seems confused and as far as ticket sales go, it was another nightmare. My friends and I are lucky that we got tickets,” he added.  

This is not the first time that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been accused of negligence towards the general public. On September 22 last year, police resorted to lathi-charge as a stampede broke out during ticket sales at the Gymkhana Grounds for India vs Australia T20 match. 

The mismanagement of the HCA not just in ticket sales and public management but also in other cricketing matters is well documented. “This is a complete failure of the HCA and such is the situation that even the elected members are not allowed inside the stadium. There is no liaison officer; the office is not in order and it’s a shame that these things are happening. This is highly unprofessional. Cricket fans, not just of Hyderabad, but whoever visits the stadium should be treated well. After all, the game is for the fans and we should provide them the best of facilities,” a senior HCA official said.

