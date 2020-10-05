IPL betting racket busted

Thirteen taken into custody from different parts of city; over ₹22 lakh seized

Seven members of a gang organising betting for the ongoing IPL matches were apprehended by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team of Balanagar Zone on Sunday night, who seized ₹22.89 lakh and eight mobile phones from their possession.

The police further froze the bank account of the accused, which had ₹13 lakh.

Addressing the media, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said on Monday that the gang was organising cricket betting in the Pet-Basheerabad area and other parts of Hyderabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOT apprehended the bookie and seven punters at Omkar Opticals, near Suchitra crossroad.

The accused were identified as Chandoor Shashank, 34, a bookie from Kompally, and punters Gaddam Praveen Yadav, Mettukadi Prasad Reddy, Palnati Shyam Rao, Pradeep Kumar, Peddireddy Pavan Kumar, Daripalli Tarun Reddy and Deepak Singh. Mr. Sajjanar said that the bookies used to communicate the details of betting through the mobile numbers to interested persons, who after depositing a minimum amount of ₹50,000 will get the ratings of the teams. “For the ratings, bookies are depending on Cricketline and Cricket Exchange mobile apps. Shashank looked after the local contacts with regard to money transfer and liaison with the main bookie who is said to be based in Goa,” he said. The transfer of money is mostly through internet banking, PhonePe and GooglePay. Cash transactions used to be routed through Shashank who would settle bets after completion of the match, the officer said.

Further, Mr. Sajjanar said that so far the Cyberabad police booked 30 people in seven cases related to cricket betting and seized Rs 40 lakh.

Gaming house raided

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone) team on Monday raided a gaming house in Red Hills and apprehended three persons on charges of organising cricket betting. They were accepting cricket betting money directly and indirectly over cell phones from punters for ongoing IPL matches. The accused were identified as Mahesh Prasad Tiwari, 32, betting organiser and kirana store owner, and punters Pathakoti Mukesh Kumar, 32, a driver, and P. Vikram, a bike mechanic, all from Bazarghat in Nampally.

Police seized ₹47,240, four mobile phones, a television set and other material from their possession.

Three held

In a third incident, three persons who were organising cricket betting racket were caught by the Hyderabad city police on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) team along with Osmania University police raided a place and apprehended S. Suresh, Prem Sagar and Yellappa. The prime accused M. Prasad is currently at large. They were betting on the IPL matches.

Police seized Rs. 30,000 cash, three mobile phones from their possession. The accused persons along with seized property were handed over to Osmania University police for further investigation.