IPHEX expo opens on May 8

Union Commerce Ministry is seeking to make the most of the upcoming International Exhibition of Pharma and Healthcare (IPHEX 2018) as a forum to reach out to global buyers and more importantly regulators in key markets, including the US and Europe.

A flagship annual event of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), the sixth edition of IPHEX will get under way in New Delhi from May 8. It would continue for three days.

The Ministry and Council, the apex organisation representing over half of the $33 billion pharma industry, is keen on recapturing the growth momentum of the industry. Exports account for $17 billion.

Stating the export growth has been lacklustre for the last couple of years due to a combination of factors, Pharmexcil Director General Ravi Uday Bhaskar said several key regulators will make presentations on the fast moving changes in compliance parameters and stricter specifications. It is expected to help the exporters upscale their quality and other standards.

“We will make the best use of IPHEX, which is to be inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, to engage with the buyers, distributors and the regulators,” Mr. Bhaskar said in a release. About 300 exhibitors and 600 overseas buyers and regulators from 120 countries are expected to participate in the event.