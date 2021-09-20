Hyderabad

IPE webinar on ‘Risk reduction and sustainability’

Centre for Environment and Economic Development (CEED), New Delhi and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), in collaboration with National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and State Open University, India, are jointly organising a virtual webinar ‘Risk Reduction, Resilience and Sustainability’ on September 24.

The participants include ministers, government officials, civil society, academicians and experts and research scholars and the webinar will provide an important opportunity to review risk reduction efforts, and provide a way forward to make actionable commitments against the Sendai Framework.


