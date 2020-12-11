IPE offers courses under Gulf quota

Hyderabad

11 December 2020 23:15 IST

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is inviting applications from children of Indian workers in Gulf countries under the Gulf quota for PGDM programmes offered by it.

They can apply for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General); PGDM - Banking, Insurance and Financial Services; PGDM - Marketing and PGDM - International Business. All graduates are eligible.

IPE also offers scholarships up to ₹2 lakh for students with top scores of CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT. They can visit www.ipeindia.org or call on 9391932129 and 9154709139 for details.

