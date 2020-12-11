Hyderabad

IPE offers courses under Gulf quota

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is inviting applications from children of Indian workers in Gulf countries under the Gulf quota for PGDM programmes offered by it.

They can apply for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General); PGDM - Banking, Insurance and Financial Services; PGDM - Marketing and PGDM - International Business. All graduates are eligible.

IPE also offers scholarships up to ₹2 lakh for students with top scores of CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT. They can visit www.ipeindia.org or call on 9391932129 and 9154709139 for details.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 11:17:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ipe-offers-courses-under-gulf-quota/article33310149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY