Hyderabad

IPE conference on climate change from today

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organising an international e-conference on ‘Sustainable livelihoods: Water, Climate Change and Geo-Spatial Development’ in collaboration with Lanka Rain Water Harvesting Forum, Pelawatta, Sri Lanka; Symbiosis Institute of Geo-informatics, Pune; and Tarun Bharat Sangh, Rajasthan; on October 7 and 8.

Rajendar Singh, Magsaysay award winner of 2001 and Stockholm water prize winner, 2015, is among several other speakers.

This conference aims to create space for presentation of current results of scientific work in the field of sustainability, and its symbiotic relationship with existing water resources and surrounding climate and geo-spatial development.


