IPE bags ‘Emerging B-School Award’

January 22, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) received ‘Emerging B-School Award’ at the Future of Management Education Conclave 2023 organised by Business World on January 19 at New Delhi. 

IPE director S. Sreenivasa Murthy received the award. As part of the conclave, Mr.Murthy has also been invited as an eminent speaker to participate in the panel discussion on ‘Bridging the Industry-Academic gap’.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the award is in recognition of the various innovative initiatives introduced by the Institute in curriculum development, teaching pedagogy, faculty research & publications, training & consultancy, strong industry interface resulting in excellent placements & internships, enriched campus life through active involvement of student clubs making use of the state of art academic infrastructure and sports facilities.

Mr.Murthy attributed this recognition to the distinguished Board of Governors led by K.Madhava Rao, faculty, officers, staff, students, alumni, and recruiters.

