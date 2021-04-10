Hyderabad

IPE admission interviews today

Special Correspondent Hyderabad 10 April 2021 01:20 IST
Updated: 10 April 2021 01:21 IST

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad is conducting personal interviews for admission, batch of 2021-23, into the PGDM programmes on April 10 at its city campus of Osmania University.

Admissions will be done for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - General; PGDM - Banking, Insurance and Financial Service; PGDM - International Business; PGDM - Marketing; PGDM - Human Resource Management and Executive PGDM.

IPE also offers a large number of scholarships for deserving students not only based on merit and their test performance but also based on many other criteria such as economically weaker sections, SC/ST/OBC and specially talented students in sports and arts. Students interested can visit www.ipeindia.org call on 93919 32129 and 91547 09139 for details.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...