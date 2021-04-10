IPE admission interviews today

Hyderabad

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad is conducting personal interviews for admission, batch of 2021-23, into the PGDM programmes on April 10 at its city campus of Osmania University.

Admissions will be done for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - General; PGDM - Banking, Insurance and Financial Service; PGDM - International Business; PGDM - Marketing; PGDM - Human Resource Management and Executive PGDM.

IPE also offers a large number of scholarships for deserving students not only based on merit and their test performance but also based on many other criteria such as economically weaker sections, SC/ST/OBC and specially talented students in sports and arts. Students interested can visit www.ipeindia.org call on 93919 32129 and 91547 09139 for details.

