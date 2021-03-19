IPE admission interview on Friday

Hyderabad

19 March 2021 00:33 IST

Online personal interviews to be conducted

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad is conducting Online Personal interview (PI’s) for admission (batch of 2021-23) into its PGDM programmes on March 19.

The courses include PGDM – General; PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Service; PGDM – International Business; PGDM – Marketing; PGDM – Human Resource Management and Executive PGDM. IPE offers scholarships on merit, social and economical background and sports. Contact 93919 32129 and 91547 09139, a press release said.

