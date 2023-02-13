HamberMenu
IPE-2023: Arrangements reviewed

February 13, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Around 31,455 students will appear for the Intermediate first- and second-year exams slated to be held at 77 exam centres across Karimnagar district next month.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory)-2023 will be held from March 15 to April 4.

The Ethics and Human Values Examination and the Environmental Education Examination will be held on March 4 and 6 respectively.

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, according to the IPE-2023 timetable.

Collector R. V. Karnan held a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate here on Monday evening to chalk out foolproof arrangements for the IPE-2023 exams.

He asked the TSTransco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the exam centres during the exams.

He also instructed the TSRTC officials to make adequate buses available during the Intermediate exams for the benefit of students and operate special buses to some of the exam centres like Nyalakondapalli in Gangadhara mandal and Devampalli in Manakondur mandal those located quite far away.

