IP-based video surveillance at Begumpet railway station

Begumpet railway station, run entirely by women staff, has been provided with the IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) by RailTel Corporation to strengthen the security measures for passengers.

The work has been done utilising the Nirbhaya fund for ensuring better safety, particularly for women. A total of 20 IP-based close circuit television cameras ( CCTV cameras) were installed to keep a tab of all the activities at the station premises round the clock.

The CCTV cameras are connected through Internet and live feeds are displayed on multiple screens at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room for monitoring. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the RailTel for enhancing the security of this important all-women station. It will be beneficial also for RPF in their surveillance mechanisms to ensure stricter security.

The video feeds from the CCTV cameras will be recorded and stored for 30 days for playback, post-event analysis and for investigation purposes. Important videos can be stored for longer duration, a press release said.