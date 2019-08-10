Ion Exchange sets up R&D centre

Ion Exchange (India), water and environment management solutions firm, has set up a research and development (R&D) centre at Patancheru in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹30 crore.

The over 24,000 sq. ft. facility would focus on the company’s chemicals, resins and membranes business. It would develop new resins, membranes, polymers and speciality chemical technologies related to water, waste water treatment, process separation and purification, speciality process application and catalysis. The emphasis of the microbiology lab at the new facility would be on enzyme research and application specifically for the textile and food and beverage industry. Many of these products would be import substitutes with large potential for enhancing the company’s exports. The centre would also provide technical and scientific support to the company’s existing technology and engineering segments for designing new processes and products, a release from Ion Exchange said.

CMD Rajesh Sharma said, “Our new R&D centre, which is an expansion of our current research and development facility in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai, will provide an impetus to enhance our competitiveness not only in India but globally.”