IOC turbines to be monitored from Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

30 December 2020 23:42 IST

Petroleum Minister opens remote monitoring, operation centre set up by BHEL-GE joint venture

A remote monitoring centre that will analyse operational data from 27 gas turbines at eight Indian Oil Corporation refineries across the country has been established in Hyderabad.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated the IndianOil Remote Monitoring and Operation Centre, the facility set up by BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services, which is a joint venture of BHEL and General Electric, a release said.

The project combines the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India and is to ensure preventive as well as proactive monitoring and maintenance of the gas turbines remotely from Hyderabad, the Minister said.

IOC chairman S.M.Vaidya said it is for the first time such a multi-unit monitoring system is being implemented by an oil Public Sector Undertaking. The remote monitoring system was originally envisaged to be operated out of GE’s Atlanta Analytical Centre in the U.S. But owing to Data Residency Clause and National Cyber Security Guidelines, it was decide to operate it out of Hyderabad.

The release from IOC said the technology of proactive predictive analytics-based automated anomaly detection has been jointly developed by experts from GE, BHEL and IOC. With the technology, operational data flowing in digitally from the gas turbines would be analysed round the clock. Analysis of the data would help detect and diagnose emerging issues relating to the turbines before they become critical and thereby prevent the refinery process unit shutdowns.

According to the release, earlier in the day Mr.Pradhan reviewed the industry performance by oil marketing companies in Telangana.