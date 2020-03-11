Indian Oil begins pumping out BS-VI fuels in Telangana

National oil marketing company (OMC) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has begun supplying automobile fuels conforming to the cleaner, BS-VI emission standards at almost all its 1,100-odd retail outlets in Telangana.

“For the past one-and-a-half months we have been supplying BS-VI fuels. Most of the retail outlets today are dispensing BS-VI,” R.Sravan S.Rao, Executive Director and State Head, IOC, for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who took charge recently, said on Wednesday.

A multi-layered process

The remaining outlets will also start dispensing BS-VI fuels by the April 1 national deadline, he said, seeking to explain how it is a multi-layered process, from production at the refineries to shipping products to the bulk storage terminals for onward supply to retail outlets. “It takes time for the underground tanks at the retail outlets to be prepared to receive the BS-VI fuels,” he added.

The oil industry in Telangana, including the private oil companies such as Essar, registered sales of 1,192 thousand metric tonnes of petrol and 3,854 TMT of diesel in 2018-19. In the current fiscal, comparatively, petrol sales had increased, while there has been a small degrowth in diesel, Mr. Rao pointed out.

Not just in Telangana, but in many other parts of the country too Indian Oil has started dispensing BS-VI fuels ahead of the April 1 deadline, for all oil companies, to move away from the BS-IV standard petrol and diesel, he told the media here. The BS-IV norms were implemented in the country in 2017.

A marginal price hike

On the likely increase in the pump prices, Mr.Rao said there would be a marginal increase, “which would not burden the customer”.

Conceived and implemented by the government on a mission mode, the shift to BSVI, by skipping the BSV stage, came amid deteriorating ambient air quality levels in several parts of the country, especially the National Capital Region (NCR), where BS VI fuels are being dispensed since April 2018.

According to Mr.Rao, BS-VI fuels are ultra-clean and adhere to stringent global standards of fuel quality parameters. Primarily, in BS-VI, the sulphur content has been reduced to 10 PPM (parts per million) from 50 PPM in BS-IV. This also leads to reduction in other harmful exhaust emissions like NOx, CO, HC and particulate matter. Under standard test conditions, the emission norms of BS-VI diesel is as good or even superior to that of compressed natural gas (CNG), he added.

A ₹ 28k-crore investment

Together, the national oil marketing companies – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) being the other two – have invested ₹ 28,000 crore on upgrading facilities at their refineries for producing BSVI standard fuels. Indian Oil alone invested ₹ 17,000 crore, Mr. Rao said.

The projects to make the cleaner fuel at its refineries included installation of new units like Diesel Hydrotreater, Hydro De-sulphurization, Gasoline Isomerisation and revamp of existing process and utility facilities across all refineries. In doing so, the company used technologies developed in-house in tune with the Make in India Initiative.