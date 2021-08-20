Investors want quick resolution of litigation: CJI

Hyderabad

20 August 2021 19:34 IST

International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad gets registered

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday said that industries and investors want to experience an ease of business and expect a quick and amicable resolution of disputes.

The CJI was speaking at the registration of trust deed of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Hyderabad, a first in India.

“The reason is industries and investors in India, or anywhere, want to have an ease of business, and don’t want to have litigation. By any chance, if they are involved in litigation, they expect it to be resolved peacefully, amicably, without expenses, and time lag, so their investments are safe,” he said, underscoring the concerns of investors.

Advertising

Advertising

Describing former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao as a ‘Telangana bidda’ and the ‘father of economic reforms’, the CJI said that it was he who set the wheels in motion for arbitration procedures. He recalled that investors at that time were concerned about duration of litigation, and were of the opinion that they were buying ‘both properties and litigation’. “So at that point of time, the honourable Prime Minister initiated a new law. In 1996, Arbitration and Conciliation Act came into force. Thereafter, a movement started for arbitration conciliation and mediation procedures,” he said.

Justice L. Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court said that in the west, around 75% of arbitration were done by accredited institutions. He said that though there are advantages of ad-hoc arbitration, in comparison to institutional arbitration, they have their problems. Justice Rao said that the advantages of this centre are that international arbitrators with specialised experience would be appointed, and the proceedings would be monitored, and fee decided by the Centre.

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli said, “It is a special day for us. It is not too often that these defining moments take place when the judiciary and the executive join hands to create a bridge. This is a special bridge because it is a subject that is close to the heart of the judiciary, alternate disputes resolution. Any platform that is created to promote this will always be close to us.”

Justice R. Subhash Reddy of the Supreme Court and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao also spoke.