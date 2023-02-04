Investments of people absolutely safe, assure LIC employee unions

February 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four employee unions of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) have come together to urge the Congress party not to go ahead with the planned nationwide demonstrations in front of LIC offices on February 6 to protest the public sector institution’s investments in the tainted Adani Group.

The Federation of LIC of India Class I Officers’ Association, the National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India, All India Insurance Employees Association, and All India LIC Employees Federation, through a statement to the media, sought to assure that the investments of people in LIC are absolutely safe.

While requesting an impartial inquiry into the allegations made in the Hindenburg Report about the Adani group of companies, the unions said the investment decisions are taken keeping the long term benefits of policy holders in mind. Since LIC is a statutory body created under an Act of Parliament, all its investment decisions are subject to parliamentary scrutiny and regulatory supervision.

Besides, LIC has an investment board and the decisions on investment are taken by the board after thorough scrutiny, the note said. As per the LIC’s investment policy, 80% of all its investments are made in secured instruments such as government securities or bonds. Hardly 20% are made in equities.

With regard to investment in the Adani Group, the loss is only notional, as the shares have not been sold, the note pointed out. Citing LIC’s clarification on February 3, the statement said that, against the total investment of ₹36,474.78 crore investment in Adani Group, the present market value stands at ₹56,142 crore, hence the notional profit earned by LIC is almost ₹20,000 crore.

Every year, LIC generates an investible surplus of around ₹4.5 to ₹5 lakh crore, a part of which has to be prudently invested in blue chip companies to give returns to the policy holders, the note said, while seeking to justify the investment.

In the case of Adani group, however, the total exposure is only about 7% of the total equity investments. While LIC holds 3.91% of the aggregate market capitalisation of the Adani group of companies, its holdings in the Tata and Reliance groups of companies are much higher at 3.98% and 6.45%, respectively.

Recalling LIC’s public scrutiny earlier relating to its purchase of shares in ONGC and IDBI Bank, the statement said the corporation had made a clean profit on ONGC shares and ensured that IDBI turned around into a profitable institution. LIC is a long term investor, and solvency margin of LIC is much more than what is required. All the liabilities are covered by the book value of assets, the note said.